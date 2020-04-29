“I left work, just had a slight cough, and didn’t really think anything of it,” said Alex Ewing.
That slight cough turned into a big problem for the Frankenmuth native.
“Started to develop a bit of a temperature and started having a little shortness of breath” said Ewing.
These are known symptoms of COVID-19. When his condition worsened, he went to a hospital on Mackinac Island and received bad news.
“They said that I could be positive for COVID-19,” said Ewing
He was then transferred to McLaren Northern in Petoskey for additional care.
“Alex initially presented looking fine,” said Shauna Stark, a nurse practitioner. “And he really deteriorated really quickly.”
This forced doctors to make the decision of placing him on a ventilator within a couple of days.
“It was a little scary but I had faith in the staff that they would be doing everything in their power to keep me well,” said Ewing.
They had faith in him because of his young age, overall health prior to contracting the virus and Ewing determination to get better.
“I think that really helped,” said Jeff Washington, a specialist at McLaren Northern. “It kept his attitude positive.”
It was that mutual faith and the work of the staff at McLaren that helped Ewing make a full recovery from COVID-19 and return home.
“When you have someone who’s as critical as Alex was improve and to be well enough to go straight home,” said Washington. “It’s a very rare and such a great feeling. I can’t even describe it.”
It was a life-changing fight that has given Ewing a new perspective.
“It’s puts a different outlook everything,” said Ewing. “It’s a great feeling to be on the other side of it.”
