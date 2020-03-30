"It's going really good,” Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer said. “It was publicly launched last week. And we have a number of people that have registered already."
Mawer is talking about the Frankenmuth police department assistance program. It's available to both Frankenmuth city and township residents.
"A person can self-register or a family member can register,” he said. “We will then make periodic checks; we try to every 48 hours. Either by making a phone call to the resident or by making a face to face visit and talking through a closed door."
Then a volunteer from Frankenmuth’s covid-19 task force will provide services if needed.
A trip to a doctor's appointment, a ride to the grocery store, or even delivering food to the home.
Mawer says at the moment, his officers aren't involved in running errands, but that could change.
"We will if we have to,” he said. “So far we have got an abundance of volunteers to take care of this for us. So, we're actually just matching the need with what asset that's out there. But if we have to actually transport someone somewhere, or take them to the grocery store, we will certainly do that as well."
If you would like to sign up give the Frankenmuth Police Department a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.