The Frankenmuth Police Department has created a program to offer assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is available to Frankenmuth city and township residents.
"If you or a loved one would like some added security during these challenging times, please consider registering for the Frankenmuth Police Department Assistance Program offered by the Frankenmuth COVID-19 Task Force," the police department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 25.
Registration forms can be downloaded here. Forms can also be picked up at the police department, or police can drop off a form at your residence. You can give them a call at 989-652-8371 ext. 155.
A representative from the police department will then check on you or your loved one by knocking on their door or conversing through a closed door, or calling a contact number supplied on the form.
"This contact will assess whether any assistance is needed or there is a need such as: groceries, general transportation, medical appointment, prescription pick up, post office etc.," police said.
Police plan on checking on residents who sign up for this service every 48 hours, Police Chief Donald Mawer said.
