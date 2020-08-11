Police are investigating a crash in Frankenmuth.
Frankenmuth police Officers were called to the intersection of Baker Dehmel for a two vehicle personal injury crash.
A photo shows both vehicles ended up in a nearby field.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area as officers worked at the scene.
