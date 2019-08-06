The Frankenmuth Police Department is investigating the theft of an off-road vehicle.
A Polaris RZR was stolen from the 400 block of N. Main Street between the evening of Aug. 2 and the early morning hours of Aug. 5, police said.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Det. Danielson at 989-652-8371 Ext. 132 or ddanielson@frankenmuthcity.com.
