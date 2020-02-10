Frankenmuth Police have released a video of a vehicle believed to have been driven by suspects in thefts from vehicles.

Frankenmuth Police are looking for up to four people accused of going through unlocked vehicles.

Investigators said the suspects attempted to get into a number of parked vehicles last night in Frankenmuth’s residential areas. Those that were unlocked were rummaged through, according to police.

Officials believe the suspects were driving a light-colored, mid-size SUV.

If you have any information on the identify of those involved, please call Frankenmuth Police at 989-652-8371.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

