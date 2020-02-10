Frankenmuth Police are looking for up to four people accused of going through unlocked vehicles.
Investigators said the suspects attempted to get into a number of parked vehicles last night in Frankenmuth’s residential areas. Those that were unlocked were rummaged through, according to police.
Officials believe the suspects were driving a light-colored, mid-size SUV.
If you have any information on the identify of those involved, please call Frankenmuth Police at 989-652-8371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.