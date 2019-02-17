The Frankenmuth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.
Police said he drives a white four-door Chevrolet Impala or Malibu type of vehicle with a blue or similar colored dome light.
No further information was released.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Ofc. Holsapple at (989) 652-8371 ext. 167.
