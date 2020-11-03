The Frankenmuth School District (FSD) is moving to remote learning starting Tuesday.
The school district said given the current COVID-19 situation, it will be closing its buildings for some time.
School officials hope to reopen to all in-person learning students on Monday, Nov. 16.
According to the school district, a number of staff members have been exposed and are under quarantine.
The Little Eagles Daycare and List Elementary Preschool will be closed as well.
FHS and EFR athletics will continue to adhere to guidelines from the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
SD food services will provide meal pick-up on a daily basis between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the FHS kitchen door behind the building.
Parents with any further questions should call (989) 652-9958.
