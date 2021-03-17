This time last year celebrating St. Patty’s Day wasn’t possible. But Wednesday businesses like Slo Bones in Frankenmuth were happy to open their doors to help people celebrate safely.
“The mood is the same if not more festive,” Sherry Ellis from Slo Bones said.
Ellis is working until close and she says although the crowd may be smaller because of the pandemic, the energy is still bursting.
“Smaller numbers yes you know 50 percent capacity just means 115 percent excitement,” Ellis said.
Excitement because last year when the pandemic began this business along with others had to close. With the coronavirus still looming they're making sure people can celebrate St. Patty's Day and feel safe while doing so.
“We are respecting the rules about the face coverings while moving around the restaurant,” Ellis said.
There's also plexi glass to separate booths, seating guests at a safe distance and sanitizing spray.
“We’re actually able to sanitize the entire booth not just the table, it’s quick but effective,” Eshe said.
It's a celebration that looks different than years past. but one that this business isn't taking for granted.
“It means a lot the whole covid experience has been traumatic, scary it’s shown us a lot about strength and resilience and humanity,” Ellis said.
