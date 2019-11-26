Frankenmuth's Dog Bowl was recently recognized as one of the top festivals in North America.
The recognition came from FestForums at its annual conference in California this past week.
"Frankenmuth Dog Bowl was selected out of hundreds of festivals that applied for the Best of the Fest designation through FestForums®, a national conference for industry leaders, and was specifically recognized for its charitable efforts and nonprofit mission to advocate for responsible pet ownership," the Frankenmuth River Place Shops, the site of the festival, said in a press release.
The Frankenmuth Dog Bowl was one of 10 festivals in the continent this year to receive the Best of the Fest title.
“We are overjoyed for Frankenmuth Dog Bowl to be recognized as one of the top festivals in the country,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge and Frankenmuth River Place Shops. “We are proud to work with our charitable partners and rescues to promote adoption and education. We can’t wait to continue to grow the festival and reach more people with our mission.”
Jessica Haynes, marketing and events director at River Place Shops and organizer of the Dog Bowl, said the award would not have been possible without the support of their sponsors and partners.
“Our thanks and heartfelt appreciation go out to all of our supporters, our fans and especially each and every person who has helped build Dog Bowl over the years," Haynes said.
The 2020 Frankenmuth Dog Bowl takes place on May 23 and 24.
