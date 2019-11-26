Organizers of the annual Frankenmuth Dog Bowl festival received an award last week in recognition of the festival’s charitable efforts from FestForums®, a national conference for industry leaders. From left, the award was received by Timothy Miscovich, general manager of Frankenmuth River Place Shops; Jessica Haynes, organizer of Dog Bowl; and Michael Zehnder Keller, owner of the Bavarian Inn Lodge and River Place Shops.