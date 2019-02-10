A local band from Frankenmuth is now the proud winner of a Grammy award.
Greta Van Fleet's From the Fire won Best Rock Album of 2019.
Alice in Chains, Fall Out Boy, Ghost, and Weezer were also nominated for Best Rock Album.
The band was also nominated for three other Grammy awards including:
- Best Rock Song - Black Smoke Rising
- Best Rock Performance - Highway Tune
- Best New Artist
The 2019 Grammy Awards show starts on TV5 at 8 p.m.
