An iconic business in Frankenmuth is closing.
The Lager Mill Beer Store and Brewery Museum just down the street from Zehnder’s is falling victim to competition.
The Frankenmuth Historical Association, which owns the Mill, voted to pull the plug because profits are dropping and maintenance costs are rising.
“While it has been a great asset to the Frankenmuth Community and we are sad to see it go, we look forward to a brighter future for that location,” said Adele Martin, President of the Historical Association, in a Facebook post on Lager Mill's page. “Change is always difficult, but it also provides the opportunity for new and exciting growth in our community,” she added.
The store will remain open through the end of December while they try to liquidate their inventory.
Gift cards should be used before the end of the year. Any remaining certificates can be redeemed at the Historical Museum for gift shop credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.