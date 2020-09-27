A Frankenmuth school is closed for a few days due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.
Frankenmuth School District Superintendent Adele Martin sent a letter to parents and guardians on Sept. 26 informing them List Elementary will be closed from Sept. 28-30 due to the potential exposure.
The letter said multiple staff members may have been exposed to the virus, but added the Saginaw County Health Department believes the staff exposures have not resulted in any student illnesses or cases.
"During this time, staff members will be quarantined, and with the cooperation of the Saginaw County Health Department, have arranged testing to ensure staff are healthy when in-person instruction resumes. The SCHD will be in touch with additional information, if necessary, providing continued guidance for the District. Our Eagle Express and the List Elementary Preschool will remain open during this time period, under direction from the SCHD," Martin said in the letter.
The school will reopen as normal on Thursday, Oct. 1.
In the meantime, cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas will be completed.
"The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily. The status of this situation is fluid, and we are monitoring it closely," Martin said.
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will continue their education through online methods during the days the elementary school is closed. Teachers will communicate with families for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.