This year has been full of surprises and challenges. That’s no different for Frankenmuth School District who was planning to start school before Labor Day for the first time.
Of course, COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans leaving administrators to implement new protocols.
“Rethinking school from top to bottom, considering every aspect of schools, lunchtime, hallways, drinking fountains, transportation, virtual,” said Adele Martin, superintendent of Frankenmuth School District.
The district is using the term “soft launch” for their new structured school days, which includes splitting students into red and grey groups and alternating them for face-to-face instruction along with days dedicated to virtual learning.
Martin believes this will work in their favor.
“I think about the virtual days being a gift, if we figure out the bumps we can fix it,” Martin said.
The delay to the start of the year can be attributed to a multitude of “small bumps,” like getting technology items, personal protective equipment, and social distancing signage.
“It sort of made it difficult to ensure that all that planning that we did this summer would benefit our students and wouldn’t hinder them because there were some stumbling blocks,” Martin said.
Marin said they’re more than ready to welcome back the first wave of students on Tuesday, preparing teachers and staff for a new normal.
“We fully anticipate the anxiety to be larger than normal,” Martin said. “Half of our students can help with relationships and help embrace new protocols.”
Martin said while these transformations are in reaction to the pandemic, change may not be a bad thing.
“Remain hopeful we are going to discover things in this change that will benefit students for years to come,” Martin said.
Martin projects that by mid-September, they will have all adjustments in place and will be able to move beyond the soft launch for the rest of the school year.
