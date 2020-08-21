Frankenmuth School District announced that it will start later than they originally planned.
They said in a Facebook post that after evaluating the status of issues arising, they need more time and will start school on Sept. 8.
The school district said delayed arrival of PPE and technology items, needs for building signage and fixes to high traffic areas have led to the decision among other things.
The school has released a schedule and timeline for the launch of the school year with important deadlines here.
The school says the final day of the school year will remain June 11 as of now.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to be your School Source.
