Frankenmuth football fans cheered on their high school team as they headed off to the state finals on Jan. 23.
There was cheers and excitement from fans as the Frankenmuth Eagles football team headed to Ford Field ahead of their state championship game.
“This city has waited a long time for something like this to happen,” Jackson Watts, Frankenmuth football alum said.
A wait that was worth it. Especially after a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic.
Player Ben Storms said despite the setbacks, the team made a comeback.
It’s made it tough at points with the delays and cancellations, but we’ve powered through it and we’ve gotten all the way here and it’s been a hell of a ride,” Storms said.
A ride that both players and fans know all too well. Which is why this special sendoff was so important.
“We’re here to support the boys and cheer them on to victory hopefully,” Allie Trevino, cheer coach said.
It is support that players said will be their fuel on Ford Field.
“Oh, its incredible. It’s really a dream,” Storms said.
