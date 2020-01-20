Snow, chainsaws and business.
Frankenmuth's Snowfest is just around the corner.
"It's such a rush, it's so much fun."
Snowfest brings thousands of people from throughout the world here to Frankenmuth. and those bring something business owners love to see: cold hard cash.
"If you do want a seat, you've got to get here early, get on the list,” Dalton Irish said. “We're busy from the time we open to the time that we close."
Dalton Irish is a bartender at Prost. He’s ready to mix drinks and make money. Snowfest is one of their busiest weekends.
"Just to see what it can do to a small local community like Frankenmuth,” Irish said. “I know we have kind of a worldwide offering and there's a lot of people coming to one place. So, it's just cool to see all those people come in to one spot."
And Mary Hatfield, from the Cheese Haus, is hoping those people have a hankering for cheese.
"We're hoping for about a $40,000 weekend," she said.
She says that's around double their usual weekend. Every employee will be all hands-on deck.
The samples are prepared and now they wait and hope for a ‘gouda’ turnout.
"One thing people call cash is cheddar,” Hatfield said. “That is my favorite cheese, there's no question about it."
