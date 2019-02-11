They went from playing local venues like Friday Night Live in Saginaw to a national stage.
Now Greta Van Fleet has an honor bestowed upon a select few in the music world.
Frankenmuth natives Greta Van Fleet is continuing their meteoric rise from smalltown band to Grammy Award-winning artists.
The four-member band, ranging from age 19 to 22, took home the ultimate music award on Sunday, Feb. 10 for best rock album.
AJ Crespo-O’Neill, a local fan, said he’s not surprised.
“You know what, I think they stand above the competition,” Crespo-O’Neill said.
That competition being pretty steep.
The band was up against big names like Alice in Chains, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy.
TV5 caught up with locals who were excited that Greta Van Fleet is putting a global spotlight on Frankenmuth.
“That’s really cool, I mean the fact that, from nowhere, we’re just a little Frankenmuth town and we saw them last night on the Grammys, that was pretty cool,” Crespo-O’Neill said.
What’s even cooler, the band actually had a total of four Grammy Award nominations and performed two songs on Saturday Night Live last month.
Bonnie VanVoorhees, the band’s former education director at the Muth Community Players, a local theatre group, said in a statement: “The Frankenmuth School District, Frankenmuth Community Ed, and Muth Community Players are so proud of the group's success and accomplishments.”
The band has upcoming shows that are already sold out in the UK from Frankenmuth.
