Grand Traverse Distillery’s Frankenmuth Tasting Room is now open for hand sanitizer and spirits sales.
The distillery announced that after the state ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, it decided to temporarily close their tasting rooms across the state and began transitioning into the production of hand sanitizer for both public purchase and local frontline agencies responding to the pandemic.
The distillery said it will take sales from Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The tasting room is located at River Place Shops B-6, 925 S. Main St., Frankenmuth, MI, 48734.
Bay Area individuals and small businesses may purchase hand sanitizer at the Frankenmuth Tasting Room.
Large organizations and agencies interested in industrial amounts of sanitizer are encouraged to contact mike@grandtraversedistillery.com.
