Frankenmuth, Saginaw County’s tourism capital, is preparing for a huge construction project aimed at keeping the city dry during a 100-year flood event.
“It is going to be the single largest construction project the city of Frankenmuth has ever undertaken,” City Manager Bridget Smith said.
Smith said it is about to get a little uncomfortable in Little Bavaria.
The city must rebuild its levee system after it failed to meet federal requirements.
The city is now on the clock because FEMA plans to release floodplain maps on Saginaw County for the first time in more than 20 years.
Meaning, if the improvements are not made in time, the downtown and surrounding properties would be located under a regulated floodplain.
“What that means is, if you have let’s say a furnace in your basement, if you want to replace that furnace it’s not as easy as getting a permit, you’d have to move your furnace about the regulated floodplain,” Smith said.
The same goes for local businesses hoping to make renovations or improvements.
While the project has been planned out, there are several obstacles in the way.
The city needs to remove several trees for the project, but some of those trees are habitats for a bat species that may be federally protected.
Those trees cannot be disturbed between April 1 and Oct. 30, meaning the city must either cut them down or wait until November.
On top of that, the city manager said about 70 trees along the levee will need to be removed.
“If there are trees on the levee and we have a flooding event, the probability increases that the trees can topple over and cause a breach,” Smith said.
During this time, Smith is simply asking residents and business owners to be patient and understanding of the noise and construction as they work to finish this project before the fall.
“Often times in Frankenmuth we will do our best to work around different events, crowded weekends, we just don’t have the luxury with this,” Smith said.
The city does not have an official start date for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.