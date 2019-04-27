A 53-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash in Frankenmuth Township.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dehmel and Townline roads at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.
The initial investigating shows that 2018 Ford F-150, driven by a 53-year-old man from Vassar, was eastbound on Townline Road and ran through a stop sign.
Police said the Ford struck a 20-year-old man from Fairgrove driving a piece of farming equipment southbound on Dehmel Road.
The accident sent the farming equipment into a ditch.
Responding officers tried to administer aid but the driver of the Ford died on the scene, police said.
Young's Environmental services and the Department of Environmental Quality cleaned up the fluids that seeped into the ditch.
Mobile Medical Response, Michigan State Police, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, Saginaw County Crash Investigation Team, Frankenmuth and Birch Run fire departments also assisted in responding to and investigating this accident.
