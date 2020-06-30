The Volkslaufe Race, which usually follows the Frankenmuth fireworks, is canceled and will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Runners are encouraged to visit the Volkslaufe-The People’s Race Facebook page to register.
However, Jaycees is still putting on a firework display on Friday, July 3rd at dusk.
The show is estimated to start at about 10 p.m. and last for about 15 minutes.
Frankenmuth officials said the firework show will still be launched from Heritage Park, however, residents should know they do not need to gather at the park to watch the display.
While the show will be big enough to be viewed across town, Jaycees wants everyone to know the display is not the same scale at Saginaw’s or Bay City’s.
“There will be a great opportunity for people to spread out and practice physical distancing throughout town to view the display, but we really need the public’s help to be vigilant in spreading out,” said Jamie Furbush, the president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and CVB.
A limited number of cars will be allowed in Heritage Park to encourage visitors to keep their distance.
Frankenmuth officials said there are many other parks and public spaces to see the show safely.
Areas such as the Visitor Center Platz, the open spaces near or behind Frankenmuth River Place Shops, the Cheese Haus Platz, Willkommen Park near Tuscola & Main, Memorial Park, and various parking areas around the Frankenmuth schools.
Additional police officers will be used to help with traffic and limit crowds in different areas.
“The key to success is people spreading out throughout town and not congregating where they see other groups,” said Bridget Smith, city manager.
Residents should also know the city does not allow people to bring their own fireworks on park property.
The shortened season of Friday Fun Nights, an outdoor entertainment series along Main Street, is also scheduled to start on Friday, July 3rd.
There will be five musicians spread out from the White House Boutique to Covered Bridge & Leather Gift Shop from 6 to 9 p.m.
