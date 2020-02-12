Downtown Frankenmuth is known for historical landmarks like Bronners, the Frankenmuth Brewery, the Cheese Haus, and so much more.
It is also known for the Frankenmuth Woolen Mill which recently celebrated its 125th anniversary in business.
Abby and Matt Curtis are the current owners of the Frankenmuth Woolen Mill on S. Main Street.
They said owning a business spanning over so many generations has been fun and interesting. From making socks for soldiers during World War I to quilting, the Mill has evolved with what products have been manufactured and sold to the public in the same building that opened 125 years ago.
"To be running in the same building, on the same machinery, there's a historical aspect to it," Abby said.
What sets the Frankenmuth Woolen Mill a part from other bedding manufacturers? Their wool bedding is all-natural and organic. The wool is based out of California and is climate beneficial wool. This means the sheep leave a negative carbon footprint, so the sheep give back more to the Earth than what they take from it.
A major contributor to their success has been the internet and the store's website.
"The website has been up for a year and a half and it's really changed our business dramatically," Abby said.
The Mill is based out of Mid-Michigan, but the majority of online sales stretch across the country. Michigan is the primary purchaser, but California and New York come in close second as far as online sales are concerned. Texas comes in fourth place with highest online sales.
An increase in demand has led the Curtis family to hire seven new workers this year alone. They are beginning to run out of room with all of the growth.
To handle all of the custom orders, the Frankenmuth Woolen Mill will need to expand, but the Curtis Family plans on possibly expanding the original building.
"It's a really good problem to have, running out of room, but there is just so much history in these walls. It's not really in our nature to just say, 'let's just tear this down or make this a museum and move somewhere else,'" Abby said.
The Curtis family is proud to own and operate one of the few American manufacturing companies located in Mid-Michigan.
"There aren't a whole lot of textiles left in the US, so we're really proud that we've nitched out a little corner in American small manufacturing and in the textile business," Abby said.
The Curtis family hopes to see the Mill remain in business for at least the next 50 years as they continue to create natural and organic wool bedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.