False claims and fraud schemes are ramping up against unemployment agencies, according to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
“To stop these criminals, we case a wide net,” said Jeff Donofrio, Director of Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Director Jeff Donofrio says due to the pandemic, they have been processing an enormous amount of claims and benefits from Michiganders, but says it has also created new opportunities for fraudsters to try and exploit the system.
“Stop payment notices were sent to certain amounts for additional identify verification,” said Donofrio. “340,000 active accounts have been flagged. Unfortunately, many of these are legitimate claimants, whose economy lifeline is now tied up due to this criminal scheme.”
It’s why he’s warning any imposters that the penalty for such crimes won’t go unnoticed, and the Attorney General’s Office is also stepping in and announced today that they have created an unemployment insurance fraud task force to help with these efforts.
“Safeguard your personal information, particularly your social security number,” said David Tanay, from the Healthcare Fraud Division in the Department of the Attorney General.
Tanay says those who have been the victim of identity theft need to report it right away.
Donofrio says one of the best ways to do that is to reach out to their agency.
“We ask that you report that claim to the unemployment insurance agency at our website www.michigan.gov/uia,” said Tanay.
