Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers will be opening its second location in Mid-Michigan in late Spring 2019.
The restaurant will be in Grand Blanc Township, and will be located at 8020 Holly Rd.
The 2,400 square foot location will have a drive-thru and outdoor patio and is expected to have about 35 employees.
This is the 2nd franchised location for Michigan’s Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers.
The Grand Blanc franchise was awarded to franchisees Tom and Melissa Wissing who are also residents of the area.
The first corporate location opened in 2012 in Flint, MI and immediately received national attention including a #12 ranking on Fast Casual’s 2013 list of the “Top 100 Movers & Shakers” nationwide.
Freakin’ was also named one of the “14 Burger Concepts to Watch in 2014” by Burger Business.
Freakin’s first franchised unit opened in 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky by former Flint residents.
Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers’ menu consists of more than a dozen gourmet burgers, including multiple alternative burgers, like the Impossible Burger. Freakin’ also offers 40+ toppings to “B.Y.O.F.B.” (build your own Freakin’ burger) salads, hand-battered chicken tenders, frozen custard and more.
Michigan is the focus of all new franchise growth, with a search-underway for franchisees for the Lansing, Saginaw, and Grand Rapids markets.
Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers is owned by Freakin’ Brands, LLC.
