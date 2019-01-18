The Flint Institute of Arts is offering free admission to all furloughed federal employees.
Museum admission is always free for residents of Genesee County.
Federal employees who live outside of the area will receive free entry for themselves and their immediate family when they show government identification.
In addition to free admission, the FIA is offering a free cup of brewed coffee to the furloughed workers.
An additional 10 percent discount in both the Museum Shop and the Palette Café will also available for the workers.
All offers will continue until the shutdown ends.
