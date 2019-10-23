If you’ve ever found yourself at New Holland’s Knickerbocker restaurant on Grand Rapid’s west side, and you’ve been seated in their trees room, you may have seen an odd sign in one of their windows.
“We noticed there was a sign above our dining room here in the tree room,” said Knickerbocker General Manager Eli Harper.
The sign showed up about a year ago. “Customers were calling out to it, they're like who is this Sam on the 3rd floor?”
Up on the third floor is Media Place Partners, and Sam is one of their employees. “It all started watching soccer with one of my buddies,” said Media Place Partners Senior Digital Strategist Sam Hoats.
Sitting in the dining area directly below his office, Sam was struck by some of the advertisements he saw on the soccer field.
“So, I'm looking up at where my desk is and thinking man could I angle some text and make it readable,” Hoats explained.
The sign started out the size of a magazine cover, but then one of their interns had an idea to print a much larger version. “So, she comes down with this door sized version of my little piece of paper. We taped it up, we got the lights around it and everything,” said Hoats.
It was an idea he thought might be just crazy enough to work. “Then all a sudden, boom beer, boom beer, boom beer. And we're like oh my god, this is crazy.”
And the beers keep coming.
The Knickerbocker staff now keep a tally of all the beers bought for Sam, even when he’s not in the office.
“I do have what I would consider a sport mode, where I can make the lights blink, I like to think that really gets people's attention. I'll flip the switch, then boom, we're live! They don't open till 11, so I'm going to save these batteries,” Hoats explained.
Sam now has a tip jar on his desk that coworkers contribute to, giving that money to the servers who deliver his cans of brew.
“It's a fun story that kinda lives within beer city and I think everyone around here appreciates getting a beer purchased for them every once in a while,” said Harper.
New Holland now has plans to create a ‘third story Sam’ brew, inspired by his quest for free brews.
“It’s incredibly exciting. I just gotta convince them now to make like my own t shirts and then I would call it a success,” explained Hoats.
