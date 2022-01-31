Residents in Genesee and Saginaw counties may be eligible for a free COVID-19 test kit.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with the Rockefeller Foundation to give out 250,000 at-home COVID test kits to 50,000 households.
“Testing is critical to helping Michiganders protect themselves and their loved ones as we face the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “I am grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for teaming up to deliver 250,000 tests to families in counties across the state. Earlier this month, we surged 300,000 tests to schools and other group settings too. Together, we can keep ourselves safe by testing, getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a mask in high-transmission areas.”
Eligible households in Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties and the city of Detroit can order one test kit per household from the Project Act website.
Each kit has five tests and should arrive in Amazon packaging within one to two weeks of ordering. Those without internet can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 or call 211 for help ordering the tests.
"Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and at-home tests allow individuals to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed. I urge Michiganders to order their tests today in addition to getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and their booster dose when eligible, as the vaccine is our best defense against the virus,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We are grateful for this partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation that will put more tests into the hands of Michiganders most in need as we continue battling COVID-19.”
