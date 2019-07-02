Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are proven to save countless lives; and a Mid-Michigan fire department is giving them out for free to the residents it serves.
A federal grant is funding the program, which has installed thousands of alarms in Saginaw homes and businesses over the years.
“I heard something beeping but I didn’t pay no mind to it at first,” said Marisela Landin, recipient of a free carbon monoxide detector.
What started as a normal day for Landin almost ended tragically.
“I felt kind of dizzy and lightheaded, like I was going to pass out. I thought it was my diabetes,” Landin said.
She said her carbon monoxide detector provided by the Saginaw Fire Department was beeping. She was later transported to the hospital.
“Had I not had that detector, don’t know where I’d be now,” Landin said.
The carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms were installed in Landin’s home in February.
The detectors have not only saved her life but have kept hundreds of other Saginaw residents safe as well.
“So for people out there they really do need to get it, it saved my life and it could save plenty more,” Landin said.
Landin’s situation is not the first where a device given out by the fire department saved a life. In February, TV5 reported about a house fire on Woodbridge and Stevens. The family was able to make it out alive and safe thanks to smoke detectors provided by Saginaw’s Fire Department.
“It feels really good and it just encourages me to have other city residents follow suit and take advantage of this program,” said Ralph Martin, Fire Marshall of the City of Saginaw Fire Department.
For the past two years, the department has installed 10-year sealed battery smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for free, thanks to FEMA’s fire prevention and safety grant.
The fire department is also replacing old units for residents.
“There’s no reason no person or home in the city of Saginaw should be without a carbon monoxide detector or working smoke alarms,” Martin said.
