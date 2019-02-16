This weekend is Bay City State Park’s annual Winter Festival and free fishing weekend.
Across the state, families can fish for free, no license and passport fee.
“This is an opportunity that we can share our passion with some of the people who want to learn what you can do during the winter season,” said Jonathan Massung, with the Bay City State Park.
Massung said it’s a great time to explore the outdoors. He said the park’s annual Winter Festival is the perfect time to try something new.
It’s a winter event all about getting kids unplugged and outside.
“It’s reconnecting people to the outdoors, getting them outside,” Massung said. “Sometimes we get closed up into the house during the winter season playing the same board game over and over again thinking 'what can we really do?'”
For 6-year-old Brayden Bricker there’s all kinds of things to do outside.
Brayden said he and his family spent Saturday morning learning how to ice fish. He made his own fishing pole but it was time to head in and warm up.
“It’s cold out here,” Brayden said.
The free event is for all ages. For anyone who wants to go outside, Massung said there’s more to come.
“This is just one of many events we hold through the years so we encourage people to come out and see some of our various events,” Massung said.
