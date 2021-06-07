Michiganders can look forward to a weekend of free fishing, off-roading, and state park entry during June 12-13.
During the two days, residents and nonresidents can enjoy free fishing without a license. However, all other fishing regulations apply. Michiganders can also legally ride 3,800 miles of designated routes, trails, and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.
The Department of Natural Resources will waive the regular recreation passport entry fee, allowing vehicles into state parks and state-managed boating access sites free of charge.
"Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”
The Michigan DNR is urging everyone to put safety first while enjoying the great outdoors. Safety tips on ORV, boating, beach, fire, and other topics can be found on the DNR’s website. Anglers are also encouraged to review fishing safety tips.
