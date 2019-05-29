The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has bought back their popular ‘Three Free’ weekend.
This year’s event will be Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.
During these two full days, residents and out-of-state guests can grab a fishing pole, ride the off-road trails, and visit state parks free of charge.
“Michigan is home of some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors person or someone just beginning to explore the outdoors, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to explore a new hobby, visit a new park, or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”
The two days include:
- Free fishing. Twice a year (once in the summer, once in the winter), residents and nonresidents can enjoy Free Fishing Weekends and fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations do apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
- Free state park entry. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun within state parks, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks. Add state park stops to your itinerary and enjoy special programming and events during this state parks centennial year. Learn more about the passport at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.
- Riding ORV trails for free. During two Free ORV Weekends each year (the second one this year is set for Aug. 17-18), Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride DNR-designated routes and trails without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety, and closure information.
