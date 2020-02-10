No fishing license? No problem—at least for a couple of days.
The state Department of Natural Resources says you can fish for free in any of the state's waters on Feb. 15 & 16. Other fishing regulations still apply.
The weekend coincides with the DNR’s move to a new license sales system. Due to the changeover, which will run Saturday, Feb. 15, through noon, Tuesday, Feb. 18, no hunting or fishing licenses can be purchased online or in stores during that time.
To make things easier for Free Fishing weekend, the Recreation Passport, normally required for vehicle entry at state parks, more than 1,300 DNR-managed boating access sites and other state-managed outdoor recreation destinations, has been waived.
