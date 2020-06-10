Get out and enjoy the great outdoors this weekend during the 2020 Summer Free Fishing Weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14, everyone in Michigan can fish without a license (although all other fishing regulations still apply).
During Free Fishing Weekends, the DNR waives the Recreation Passport entry fee normally required for vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas; however, the passport requirement has already been suspended until further notice.
The DNR has offered Free Fishing Weekends since 1986 as a way to promote awareness of the state's vast aquatic resources.
Everyone is reminded to practice proper social distancing (at least 6 feet) from people who don't live in the same household.
