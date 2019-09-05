The Salvation Army of Bay City is giving back to those in need.
Volunteers will be handing out fresh fruit and vegetables for free to residents.
Residents are asked to bring their containers to 401 10th Street in Bay City.
Local farmers have donated potatoes, carrots, watermelon, cucumbers, and other produce to give back to the community.
It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon or when supplies run out.
