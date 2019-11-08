In the midst of hunting season, kids in Shiawassee County are learning the hunting fundamentals.
"It's a required course mainly with the Department of Natural Resources in order to obtain a Michigan hunting license," said Sgt. Keith Hansen.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office hosts the free training with help from the Department of Natural Resources officers and faculty from the Crooked Foot Upland Bird & Game Hunting Club.
Hunter safety instructor Cecilia Gilson has been sharing her knowledge for over a decade.
"I'm not a hunter myself but I enjoy teaching the class," Gilson said. "I enjoy talking about the conversation and the way hunters interact with the conversation."
Officials said they hold the course in order to emphasize the importance of safety.
"We hope that they're going to be able to go out hunting successfully and be safe while doing it," Gilson said.
Before the hands-on training, aspiring hunters must put pen to paper and learn the basics.
"Practice, know your equipment, if you're out in the field you need to be able to do safe hands-off, you need to be able to make sure you know what's around you," Gilson said.
Shiawassee County officials said there's a void when it comes to hunting safety and education, that's why they hold this free course.
"We saw that need and to fill that need we started holding classes in our county," Hansen said.
The feedback so far has been astounding.
"I enjoy it very much when I get a student from a past class come up to me 'you taught me how to do this, I was in your class,'" Gilson said.
It’s at Crooked Foot Upland Bird & Game Hunting Club, located at 7303 S Delaney Road in Owosso. You must attend both Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Children 10-years-old and younger will need a parent with them to attend.
If you are interested, you must pre-register by calling (517) 449-5063.
