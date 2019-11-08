Kids of all ages will get the chance to earn their hunter's safety licensee for free in Owosso.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office hosts the training with help from the Department of Natural Resources officers and faculty from the Crooked Foot Upland Bird & Game Hunting Club.
It’s at Crooked Foot Upland Bird & Game Hunting Club, located at 7303 S Delaney Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Children 10-years-old and younger will need a parent with them to attend.
There will be a classroom portion followed up with firearms and bow and arrow practice.
At the end of the class, kids will take a written test to earn their license.
