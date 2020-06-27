Thousands of people throughout Midland County will be making their way across the street from Living Word Church today for a free market. It's all for flood victims.
"This is great for us to just stand back and know that not only did churches in the area, but community came together that weren't affected and even some of those who were, were out here saying what can we do to help you?” said Dawn Randolph minister at the church. “We're like ‘you’re a part of who we're trying to help’"
Dawn says it's been an emotional month. She's says the church wanted to change-up their annual giveaway this year.
"Everything's free and we give back to our community that was the heart of this when we started this 15 years ago,” said Rev. James Randolph, CEO of Community Life Support. “We generally start it for the kids going back to school and we do backpacks. But because of the flood and flood relief, we've helped over 80 homes in our community through Community Life Support and the partnership with Living Word Church has been phenomenal over the years."
Community Life Support is the organization hosting the free market and James says it truly takes an entire community to help families get back on their feet.
"To be here personally and see these people get hope, it brings it to a new level and we're just so grateful to the partners,” James said. “You know the people that have partnered with us to pay off the tents and to pay off everything, it costs about 15 thousand dollars to give free stuff away."
The pair said last year, there were over 2,000 people and they expect to top that this year.
"It's been great it has meant a lot to us to watch the smile and the blessing come across people's faces because they're getting given back to," Dawn said.
