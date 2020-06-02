Free mental health resources are available for those impacted by flooding in Mid-Michigan.
Community Mental Health of Central Michigan is offer up to four free therapy sessions to address mental health needs since the flooding.
The services are being offered to residents in Midland, Gladwin, Isabella, Clare, Mecosta, and Osceola counties.
You can contact the CMHCM to get more information.
Other crisis intervention are also available:
- CMHCM-24-7 Crisis Mobile Intervention Team Services (CMIT). If you or someone you know is having a crisis, the CMHCM CMIT staff can assess, safety plan and connect you with services. CMIT is available 24-7 and can be reached by calling your local CMHCM phone number.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24-7 at 1-800-273-8255
- Crisis text line is available 24-7 by texting home to 741741
- National Disaster Distress helpline is available at 1-800-958-5950
- COVID-19 Helpline is available at 1-800-535-6136 or by text at 66746
