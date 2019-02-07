A Flint man will partner with Kettering University to put on a free multi-stage music festival this July at Atwood Stadium.
Kettering University is celebrating its centennial and announced on Feb. 7 that the school will host the festival with the partnership of Brandon Corder of BeatsXBeers.
The music festival will be held at Atwood Stadium on Jul. 20th.
It will be completely free to attend.
The festival will feature multi-stages of performances and the headliner will be announced soon.
Brandon Corder is responsible for bringing rap superstar Wale to Flint earlier this month.
If you would like to perform, you can submit your videos to: www.beatsxbeers.com/ketteringfestival
