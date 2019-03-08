For one day only, the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) will be giving away a free short stack of pancakes in hopes to collect donations and raise $4 million dollars.
IHOP’s nationwide will be participating in this. The free short stack will be available from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. with some markets extending their hours until 10 p.m.
Guest are asked to leave a donation of any amount, with proceeds going to designated patients through Hurley Children’s Hospital.
Guest can also further their support for their local children’s hospital during the 60-day campaign by:
- Purchasing a wall icon now through March 12, 2019 to show support. Guests who buy a $5 wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good for a future purchase of $10 or more (valid at participating restaurants only).
- Purchasing the Kid Chef pancake available in restaurants nationwide starting February 25. One dollar from every Kid Chef pancake stack or pancake combo sold goes to the local children’s hospital or charity.
- Making an on-check donation of any amount at IHOP restaurants nationwide between now and March 31, 2019.
