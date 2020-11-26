Thanksgiving is looking very different this year, but Mid-Michigan is still giving back with free meals.
Dawn of a New Day Coffee House, located at 210 S. Washington in Saginaw, is offering a drive-by meal from noon until 2 p.m.
It includes a turkey dinner, dessert, and care package.
The Barn, located at 715 Torrey Road in Fenton, is giving out hot meals for pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The North End Soup Kitchen, located at 735 E. Stewart Ave. in Flint, is offering a carryout meal from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The Center for Hope, located at 812 St. in Flint, is also doing a take-out meal from noon until 1 p.m.
Midland’s Open Door, located at 412 W. Buttles St. in Midland, is providing grab and go meals starting at 6 p.m.
