Ready for a Thanksgiving meal?
The Savoy Bar and Grill in downtown Saginaw will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 21. From 11 – 3 p.m., you can sit down to a turkey meal. This applies to dine-in only.
Draymond Green and his family and friends will be at the Dow Event Center from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. serving a Thanksgiving dinner. This is limited to the first 500 people, and there will be a bounce house for the kids.
Happy’s Pizza will be providing a feast of fried chicken, mostaccioli, pizza, breadsticks, French fries, and desert to the City Rescue Mission of Saginaw on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.
La Hacienda Restaurante in Kingston is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 22 from noon until 4 p.m.
Do you know of one we missed? Email us at wnemweb@meredith.com.
