What would make the Super Bowl even more exciting? How about if the game goes into overtime, and everyone in America gets free chicken wings?
Buffalo Wild Wings said if the big game on Feb. 3 between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots goes into OT, the wing joint will give free wings to everyone on Feb. 18.
The chain said it will give everyone “free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time”.
You would have the choice between boneless or traditional.
It’s only available for dine-in orders, and there’s a limit of one free order per customers.
