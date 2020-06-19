Freedom, culture and heritage. All three very important at the Juneteenth celebration in Saginaw.
“A lot of people don’t know about Juneteenth,” Santria Casey. “We want to bring some awareness to it.”
And awareness to issues our country is still facing today June 19th is the anniversary of the last slaves to be freed in 1865.
“It means freedom. It means taking back our voices,” Kenyona Tillman said.
In a time where voices aren’t being heard. For nearly a month protests to end police brutality and systemic racism have been see across the country.
“This day is important so we can stop some of those issues,” Tillman said. “So, we can bring awareness to what is going on.”
“It’s important for black people, but it’s important for all races,” Pastor William Brown from Transforming Life Church Ministries.
To come together and try to understand one another.
“A lot of people just don’t understand different cultures,” Brown said. “If you don’t understand me, you don’t know how to relate to me. And then there’s confusion.”
The Juneteenth celebration was one of empowerment even offering a place to register to vote.
“They’re talking about having a national holiday. I think we should. It’s important. It’s special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.