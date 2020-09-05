Opening day at Leaman’s Green Applebarn took place on Sept. 5.
There are pumpkins, treats and all kinds of fall fun, but what is hard to see is just how much of an impact COVID-19 has on a seasonal business.
“It has been pretty difficult,” said Sara Reisinger, manager of the business. “Luckily, our customers have been wonderful and have kind of been really patient with us, but there’s a lot of stress with seasonal businesses to begin with. And now we add the stress of making sure that everything is safe and done correctly.”
The pandemic had an impact on them.
Even before their main season of business – the fall.
“We go to different craft shows and fairs and festivals, and usually that’s how we get out income during the spring and summer,” said Reisinger. “Obviously, those were all cancelled so we had to come up with new ideas.”
But they’re open now and doing so safely.
Even some of their youngest visitors are understanding the precautions to take.
“You can still have fun, but you just have to be careful,” said Bryanna Willnette.
“We are following the MDAR protocols and making sure that we have enough room for social distancing,” said Reisinger. “We are requiring masks in our store and just following very strictly along those MDAR protocols that are put out there.”
And even with the new protocols, visitors to the apple barn will still be able to pick apples.
They say the apples will be ready in the next few weeks.
Read more about their protocols here.
