For the first time in over ten weeks, Super Cute Décor in Freeland, is open to walk in customers.
“Today is awesome, we love having the customers back in here,” said owner Kara Ellis.
Ellis says she’s been looking forward to this day since she was forced to close on March 23 due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay home stay safe order.
“This is what we do, we love to have customers in,” she said. “We love to provide customer service and be able to talk with people.”
Ellis says she’s had a steady stream of people visiting her shop Thursday.
She says there were times during the shutdown where she thought she may have to close for good, but she ramped up her online presence and says her customers support kept her business going.
“We have such loyal customers, we started pushing social media and our customers responded to that,” she said.
Ellis says she’ll continue to show her inventory on social media so that people can shop from home, and she’ll continue to offer curbside and local delivery. But to her, nothing beats seeing and talking to her customers in the store.
“Thanks so much for coming have a great day, I really appreciate it.”
