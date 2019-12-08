Freeland couple wins Art Van award for giving back to their community

At first glance, Carl and Connie Glave may look to be your ordinary retired couple from Mid-Michigan enjoying some much-deserved downtime together with their dog.
But don’t be fooled, these two are actually working harder than ever to make their community a better place.
“I run a food pantry at Messiah Lutheran Church and then Carl volunteers at the garage we have at the church,” Connie said.
Every week, Connie helps to organize a mobile food pantry that feeds around 300 people a month, while Carl inspects and repairs vehicles at a discounted price for those in need.
Together this couple from Freeland was nominated by their church to receive a $1,000 unsung hero award through Art Van Furniture and won.
“We were shocked, I mean, we were happy with a $1,000 shopping spree,” Connie said.
The Glaves said that when they came to Art Van to receive the reward, they were given an even bigger surprise.
Turns out the couple was also the recipient of Art Van’s home makeover award, which were given to six different candidates across the Midwest in honor of the company’s 60th anniversary.
“We know that there are just amazing people in every community and so we wanted to find out who they were,” said Diane Charles, VP corporate communications with Art Van.
For the Glaves, this kindness is helping them more than ever, as they’ve been unable to afford new furniture for their home in many years.
But they say despite the accolades, they hope it just inspires others to do good in their community, even when no one’s watching.
“We don’t do this for the recognition that we're getting, in fact, we feel quite uncomfortable being recognized for it, but at the same time it kind of warms your heart that people recognize what you’re doing,” Connie said.
