The Freeland High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.
Girls basketball coach Tom Zolinski has died, Freeland Superintendent Matt Cairy confirms.
Cairy said he unexpectedly died in his sleep either Thursday night or Friday morning.
"They're not going to find another Coach Z, no way," said Scott Neumeyer, Hemlock girl's varsity basketball coach.
When describing fellow head coach and rival Zolinski, Neumeyer said he was like no one else he'd ever gone up against.
"Great rivalry games, he got the best of me more than I got the best of him, I can tell you that," Neumeyer said.
Zolinski was the head coach of Freeland's girl's varsity basketball team for 12 seasons and led the program to outstanding success.
He was known in the community for his work building the girl's basketball team into one of the strongest in the state and led the team to the Division 2 State Finals in March 2019 where they fell to Detroit Edison.
"Every year, they had players," Neumeyer said. "I mean, most schools they have a good year or two or maybe three. But I mean, this is 12 years now or so that they have been elite in the area and the state and that's because he did a phenomenal job of developing players, I mean he set the bar."
Neumeyer said he would often find Zolinski at the Freeland Sports Zone in his downtime.
The two would often chat and reminisce about their seasons together.
Neumeyer said in all of his years of coaching, there was no one quite like Coach Z.
"The one thing that always stood out to me is his players loved him and he loved coaching those kids, not just on the basketball court but off the court and Tom had that and you can't replace that," Neumeyer said. "You can find another coach but you're not going to find another person like that."
Zolinski was also a graduate of Hemlock High School where he played basketball in his youth.
He worked at Freeland for more than 13 years.
