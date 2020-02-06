A breakthrough in a 13-year-old cold case has Michael Pagel of Freeland behind bars after his arrest in Bay City.
He’s been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, Renee Pagel.
I knew then that he had murdered her.
Chris Crandle says she's been waiting for this day since she heard the news of her close friend's murder in August of 2006.
“She said to me a few months before she was killed, do you think he would kill my kids? Who asks that?” Crandle said.
The 41-year-old mother of three was stabbed to death inside her home near Rockford, a city on the west side of the state.
Investigators say that at the time ahe was nearing the end of a contentious divorce with Michael.
She was also recovering from surgery, after donating her kidney. Just one of the many kind things Crandle says she did.
“She lit up the room when she came in,” Crandle said.
Michael was a person of interest from the get-go, but police struggled to find evidence linking him to the crime.
Two years ago, the case was re-examined, and investigators uncovered new evidence, leading to his arrest.
“I think it shows the dedication of law enforcement,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.
As the case moves forward, Crandle is eager to see what happens.
“Mike, I hope you will repent and confess,” she said.
He's being held on $2 million bond.
